WZPL announces Lizzo, Why Don’t We at this year’s Jingle Jam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — WZPL has announced the lineup for this year’s 99.5 ZPL Jingle Jam at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, December 10.

Lizzo and Why Don’t We will headline the event with special guest MAX, according to a WZPL release.

According to WZPL, the annual event promises to be the ultimate holiday celebration with two of pop music’s biggest stars.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office.

For more info visit WZPL.com