WZPL announces Lizzo, Why Don’t We at this year’s Jingle Jam

Posted 4:36 pm, September 16, 2019, by

Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — WZPL has announced the lineup for this year’s 99.5 ZPL Jingle Jam at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, December 10.

Lizzo and Why Don’t We will headline the event with special guest MAX, according to a WZPL release.

“Why Don’t We” (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

According to WZPL, the annual event promises to be the ultimate holiday celebration with two of pop music’s biggest stars.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office.

For more info visit WZPL.com

