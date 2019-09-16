Warm and humid with hardly any rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Foggy start northwest of Indianapolis but not widespread visibility issues to start the week.

Heat indices will have us feeling like 90 degrees again today with temperatures getting hotter than yesterday and much above the average high of 78.

Warm start to another hot day! Very limited rain chance this morning and then this afternoon.

All the way through the end of the week we are looking at minimal, if any, rain. Tracking rain this weekend.

Here's what that ten percent chance for rain looks like for our Monday...

Still warm and humid for Tuesday, so stay hydrated and enjoy this late summer heat!

Quite a long stretch of dry weather! Hardly any rain expected until at least the weekend!