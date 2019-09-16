Warm and humid with hardly any rain

Posted 5:55 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:21AM, September 16, 2019

Foggy start northwest of Indianapolis but not widespread visibility issues to start the week.

Heat indices will have us feeling like 90 degrees again today with temperatures getting hotter than yesterday and much above the average high of 78.

Warm start to another hot day!  Very limited rain chance this morning and then this afternoon.

All the way through the end of the week we are looking at minimal, if any, rain.  Tracking rain this weekend.

Here's what that ten percent chance for rain looks like for our Monday...

Still warm and humid for Tuesday, so stay hydrated and enjoy this late summer heat!

Quite a long stretch of dry weather!  Hardly any rain expected until at least the weekend!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.