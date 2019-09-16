The final week of summer is here and it will be a hot one

Posted 4:53 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, September 16, 2019

Tuesday will begin with patchy dense fog and mild temperatures. Expect the afternoon high temperature to be near 90 degrees, but the humidity won’t as oppressive as last week. So far this year we’ve had 22 days of 90-degree heat and the final week of Summer will be hot and dry. The average high this time of year is 78 degrees and we will be above average all week long. Expect highs near 90 with the heat index in the low 90s through Saturday.

We’ve only had 12 dry weekends this year, compared to 25 weekends with measurable precipitation. We’ll have a chance for rain late Saturday through Sunday, so the  final weekend of Summer will be another wet one. Fall officially begins next Monday at at 3:50 am.

Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday.

Highs will be near 90 for most of the week.

We are just six days away from the Colts home opener.

Fall begins Monday morning.

