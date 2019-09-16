× Police arrest man in connection with southeast side death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have arrested a man in connection with a death on the southeast side of Indianapolis in June.

According to IMPD, around 6:49 p.m. on June 9, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Minnesota Street on a welfare check.

Officers entered the residence and found William Charles Boles, 62, hiding in the residence and located Kelly Rohr, 49, who was unresponsive.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services were called and took Rohr to a local hospital.

Police said detectives began canvassing the area for witnesses and forensic evidence was gathered.

Rohr succumbed to her injuries on June 10, according to police.

After completing an autopsy, the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of Rohr’s death to be a homicide.

IMPD detectives continued their investigation and arrested Boles on September 12 for his involvement in Rohr’s death.

Police said prosecutors are reviewing the case and will make a charging decision.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to IMPD at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).