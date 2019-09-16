Police arrest man in connection with southeast side death

Posted 4:03 pm, September 16, 2019, by

William Boles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have arrested a man in connection with a death on the southeast side of Indianapolis in June.

According to IMPD, around 6:49 p.m. on June 9, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Minnesota Street on a welfare check.

Officers entered the residence and found William Charles Boles, 62, hiding in the residence and located Kelly Rohr, 49, who was unresponsive.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services were called and took Rohr to a local hospital.

Police said detectives began canvassing the area for witnesses and forensic evidence was gathered.

Rohr succumbed to her injuries on June 10, according to police.

After completing an autopsy, the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of Rohr’s death to be a homicide.

IMPD detectives continued their investigation and arrested Boles on September 12 for his involvement in Rohr’s death.

Police said prosecutors are reviewing the case and will make a charging decision.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to IMPD at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.