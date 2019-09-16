Indianapolis mother and daughter are stabbed to death 12 years apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis family is dealing with a double dose of tragedy. A 53-year-old woman was stabbed to death early Sunday near 30th and Sherman.

Vonda Wright was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed, but later died from her injuries. The death took place nearly 12 years to the day after Wright's mother was murdered.

"I’m devastated to say the least," said Wright's cousin Demetrice Bruno.

Wright's cousin says Vonda was known to friends and family as Dimples.

"She was kind of like the heartbeat of the family. She was an amazing cook who would love you through her food and her smile and her quirky sense of humor," said Bruno.

In a tragic coincidence, Vonda’s mother and two foster kids were stabbed to death on September 16, 2007.

60-year-old Flossie Wright, 16-year-old Rodney Anderson and 10-year-old Demonte Norton were murdered in their home on Shady Lane.

"It’s a double tragedy for us and for it to be around the same time, it’s so sad," said Bruno.

While hundreds of people paid their final respects following the triple killing 12 years ago, Demetrice says Vonda’s emotional scars following her mother's death never fully healed.

"I mean she always, always, always carried her legacy," said Bruno.

Flossie Wright’s son and Vonda’s brother Sean Wright was charged and convicted of the 2007 murders.

Bruno hopes the community learns from her family’s pain that violence is never the way to resolve disputes.

"We just have to find a different way to deal with our differences and conflicts and do better as a community altogether," said Bruno.

Police did not have any suspect information to release, but anyone with information on this case can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.