Broad Ripple nonprofit pending closure after 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Broad Ripple nonprofit could be forced to close if they don’t raise more than a half a million dollars. Joy’s House serves adults with life-altering diagnoses and after two decades, organization leaders say they’re facing a financial crisis.

Joy’s House is preparing for their 20th anniversary. However, it’s uncertain if the founder and president of the nonprofit will have to deliver good or bad news at the celebration. Joy’s House needs to raise $559,000 by November 1 to keep their doors open and continue to help adults like Miss Allene.

“It’s a good place for people like myself,” said Miss Allene. “It’s like a great big family.”

At 93 years old, Miss Allene spends her days at Joy’s House. Her family has dropped her off and picked her up every day for the past nine years.

“Now-a-days for an elderly person to be home by themselves because anything could happen,” said Miss Allene.

Miss Allene’s days at Joy’s House could be coming to an end, as the future of the center is at risk. Joy’s House is an adult day and caregiver services organization. Sarah Shadday is the Outreach Coordinator.

“It breaks all of our hearts,” said Shadday. “Not just those of us who are on staff, but our caregivers, our guests, our volunteers.”

Joy’s House has had to already cut back programs and services, while also reducing staff members but that’s still not enough. Many the guests at Joy’s House depend on Medicaid to help cover the costs of their care. According to AARP, Indiana ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to Medicaid and state-funded spending. The state also ranks 51st for long-term services and supports. Joy’s House says they feel the financial effects of the rankings.

“Redirected grant funding, we saw with tax reform people kind of unsure what that meant, individual and corporate donations are down, so yes the Medicaid reimbursement is affecting us but it’s part of this larger comprehensive perspective,” said Shadday.

Shadday says statistics show one in three people right now are a caregiver. She says, it’s inevitable for many people that they will find themselves in that season of life, at some point. That’s why she says their services are important.

“Fight for us,” said Shadday. “Because we’re fighting really hard every minute of every day.”

To help Joy’s House in their efforts to stay open, click here.