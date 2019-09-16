× Binge-worthy: Netflix gets streaming distribution rights for ‘Seinfeld’

It’s definitely binge-worthy!

Netflix fans who will soon be without The Office and Friends will be able to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer into their homes.

All 180 episodes of Seinfeld are coming to Netflix, the streaming platform announced Monday. The show ran on NBC from 1989 to 1998.

Netflix struck a deal with Sony Pictures Television, which controls distribution rights for the legendary sitcom.

You’ll have to wait until 2021 to stream Seinfeld, however. Hulu welcomed the show to its platform in 2015. Netflix will have to wait until that deal expires.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.