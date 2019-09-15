× Police seek public’s assistance locating missing Carmel woman

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Crystal Williams, who is missing from her Carmel home.

Williams is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighs roughly 200 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving her house in the 5700 block of Osprey Way around 1 a.m. Sunday wearing black sweatpants, a navy sweatshirt and flip flops.

Police say Williams suffers from mental disorders but is not believed to be suicidal at this time.

She does require medication and may not be taking it at this point, according to officials.

If you locate Williams, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580.