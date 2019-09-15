Police searching for 4-year-old taken by noncustodial parent

Posted 12:53 am, September 15, 2019, by

4-year-old Robert Perkins was last seen with his mother on Saturday, September 14.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 4-year-old who was visiting with his mother.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 4-year-old Robert Perkins was taken by his mother, Amy Perkins, on Saturday, September 14. They were last seen on Indy’s south side near the 400 block of David Lind Drive.

Amy Perkins never returned the preschooler and has turned her phone off. Police also say she is currently homeless.

Robert Perkins is 4-years-old, 3-feet-tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Robert or his mother are asked to call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160.

You can also contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Tips can be made anonymously and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.

