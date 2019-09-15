× Morgan County officials seek assistance identifying homicide victim

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are seeking the public’s help in identifying the body of a homicide victim found in northern Morgan County.

At 3:45 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Mann Road in response to a body in a ditch.

A homeowner found the body on the east side of the road in a wooded area while walking their dog, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. The body had been there for about a week and was badly decomposed.

An autopsy was performed Saturday evening, and the report has preliminary listed the cause of death as gunshot.

The body is described to be that of a Caucasian male in the age range of 25-40 who weighs 150-180 lbs, has long dark hair and both ears pierced.

The victim was wearing white canvas Converse shoes and a T-shirt similar to the one pictured.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.