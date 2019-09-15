× Interstate issues again force temporary closure of I-70 near Greenfield

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A stretch of I-70 east of Greenfield continues to have problems for the second day in a row.

On Saturday afternoon INDOT was called to the check on reports of several potholes that were in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of State Road 9.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the damage to the roadway was a bit more extensive and that additional work would be needed.

After nearly six hours of being closed, the interstate was re-opened, however during the overnight, traffic actually broke down that materials used for repairs on the interstate so again on Sunday morning INDOT has closed the east bound lanes of I-70 at State Road 9.

All east bound traffic is being diverted off at that interchange and asked to travel south to US-40 and then take US-40 east to State Road 109 where they can then go north to reconnect with I-70.

INDOT is hoping for repairs to be completed by early Sunday afternoon.