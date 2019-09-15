IN Focus: Pelley discusses journalism, democracy in IU visit

BLOOMINGTON- CBS News personality Scott Pelley spoke with students at Indiana University last week to mark the opening of the Arnolt Center for Investigative Journalism.

The veteran 60 Minutes correspondent talked about the important of journalism in a healthy democracy, and signed copies of his new book, Truth Worth Telling.

"The American people need reliable information," said Pelley. "There is no democracy without journalism. Rarely in our history has journalism been more important."

The Media School at Indiana University is launching the independent investigative journalism center after getting a $6 million gift.

The university said the center will focus on the production and teaching of investigative journalism. The school says the gift from Michael Arnolt, an IU Bloomington alum from Indianapolis, is the largest in the journalism program’s history.

Arnolt, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1967, worked for several years as a reporter for The Elkhart Truth. He later transitioned to private business, becoming the co-founder of Graston Technique, a physical therapy method, and maintained a passion for journalism.

