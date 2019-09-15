IN Focus: Analyzing the latest Democratic debate

INDIANAPOLIS - The ten leading candidates for the Democratic nomination met on the debate stage Thursday night in a contentious three-hour debate in Houston.

In the video below, IN Focus panelists Adam Wren and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss the implications of Thursday's debate, and what it means for candidates like Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend) and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats will square off again in their next debate October 15 in Columbus, Ohio.

Polls have shown Biden leading the race, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in second, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Mayor Buttigieg.

