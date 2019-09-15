× I-70 EB to remain closed until Monday for emergency repairs, INDOT says

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced they will keep a portion of I-70 EB closed until emergency repairs can be made.

I-70 EB is currently closed between Mt. Comfort Rd (Exit 96) and SR 109 at Knightstown. All lanes will remain closed until Monday at 6 a.m.

INDOT says contractors will be repairing and paving the shoulder in the closure. The shoulder was damaged by heavy traffic after the lane restrictions on I-70 began in the area last week.

The right lane on I-70 EB was already part of an ongoing construction patching project, which forced INDOT to close the interstate to complete the emergency repairs.

For the duration of the closure, INDOT asks drivers to take Mt. Comfort Rd to U.S. 40 EB to S.R. 109 back to I-70 EB.