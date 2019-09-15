× 2 men taken to hospital after shooting near Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 2 men were shot near Purdue University early Sunday morning.

The West Lafayette Police Department has confirmed that it’s investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on the 100 block of South Salisbury Street.

Investigators say two men were shot at an apartment complex just east of Purdue’s campus.

Responding officers located one victim who was transported to the hospital by ambulance. That man was awake and breathing and is expected to survive from his injuries.

The second victim was driven to a nearby hospital by a friend. Police say that man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Neither victim is currently a student at Purdue University. Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no active threat to students.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and don’t have any one in custody connected to the shooting.

Any one with information is asked to call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or contact the WETIP Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

This is a developing story.