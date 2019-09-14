Temperatures remain above normal for next seven days

Posted 11:51 pm, September 14, 2019, by

Heat, heat, heat and some more heat for central Indiana.  No sign of fall-like temperatures in the next seven days.

There is a small chance for a shower over the northern third of Indiana to start the second half of the weekend.  There is a complex of showers that is crossing the Mississippi River in to Illinois late Saturday night.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery Sunday morning.

Some computer models suggest the area of rain will move east/southeast in to northern Indiana Sunday morning.  It will begin running in to drier air the further southeast it travels.  I can’t rule out the chance for rain drops along and north of a line from New Castle to Crawfordsville.  I don’t think the rain will make it further south.

Sunday high temperature forecast.

Otherwise, temperatures will be warmer Sunday as compared to Sunday when the temperature topped out at 83° in Indianapolis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.