Temperatures remain above normal for next seven days

Heat, heat, heat and some more heat for central Indiana. No sign of fall-like temperatures in the next seven days.

There is a small chance for a shower over the northern third of Indiana to start the second half of the weekend. There is a complex of showers that is crossing the Mississippi River in to Illinois late Saturday night.

Some computer models suggest the area of rain will move east/southeast in to northern Indiana Sunday morning. It will begin running in to drier air the further southeast it travels. I can’t rule out the chance for rain drops along and north of a line from New Castle to Crawfordsville. I don’t think the rain will make it further south.

Otherwise, temperatures will be warmer Sunday as compared to Sunday when the temperature topped out at 83° in Indianapolis.