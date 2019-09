× Person seriously injured after being shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is in “serious” condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street in response to a person shot.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.