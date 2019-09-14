× Elderly woman fights with thief over purse when she’s robbed in broad daylight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- An elderly Irvington woman is without $500 after she was robbed in broad daylight in front of her home on Friday.

She believes the robber followed her home from the bank.

For her safety she’s asked not be appear on camera or share her name.

“At the time I wasn’t thinking. I was just mad. I was angry. I thought how dare you. You’re not getting this purse, you little twerp,” she said.

She says the robbery happened Friday afternoon in front of her Irvington home.

She got home from the Dollar General and Chase Bank on Shadeland Avenue.

“I came home and pulled in front of my house and a car pulled behind me. I thought it was my neighbor’s car. I got out and thought nothing about it,” she said.

That’s when the man approached her.

“He came over and said are you Carol? I said no there is no Carol around here. He said alright if you’re not Carol give me your purse. I have a gun,” she said.

She never saw a gun, so they begin to have a tug of war with the purse strapped around her.

She says when neighbors came out; the purse strap broke and he took off with it.

Today, community members found the purse on the ground at the intersection of Michigan and Bolton.

The good news is the woman says when she opened her bag she found her car keys. She also found her cell phone. The bad news is the $500 she withdrew from the bank was still gone.

“In my mind it turned out good. Nobody was hurt and I ended up with everything back except the cash,” She said.

She hopes people hear her story and pay more attention to their surroundings.

“I don’t think there’s anything you can do a whole lot different. You just have to be aware of what’s going on around you. Maybe don’t carry much money,” She said.

Her biggest regret is fighting with the robber. She reported the crime to police.