Book, Notre Dame throttle New Mexico 66-14

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 14: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes the football in the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Notre Dame Stadium on September 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Ian Book threw for five touchdowns and ran in another as No. 7 Notre Dame clobbered New Mexico 66-14 in the Irish’s home opener, Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

Book’s five TDs through the air are a career high. He finished the day 15-for-24 passing for 360 yards.

After a slow start, where the only Irish points in the first quarter came from a defensive touchdown, Book and the offense dominated the second quarter, scoring 31 points and putting the game well out of reach.

Notre Dame travels to Athens to take on No. 3 George next Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

