Book, Notre Dame throttle New Mexico 66-14

Ian Book threw for five touchdowns and ran in another as No. 7 Notre Dame clobbered New Mexico 66-14 in the Irish’s home opener, Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

Book’s five TDs through the air are a career high. He finished the day 15-for-24 passing for 360 yards.

After a slow start, where the only Irish points in the first quarter came from a defensive touchdown, Book and the offense dominated the second quarter, scoring 31 points and putting the game well out of reach.

Notre Dame travels to Athens to take on No. 3 George next Saturday at 8:00 p.m.