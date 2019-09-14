× Boilers stall out in 34-13 loss to TCU

TCU rushed for 346 yards, led by a pair of 100 yard backs in a 34-13 win over Purdue Saturday night in West Lafayette.

The Boilers were without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar, so Jack Plummer stepped into a starting role. The freshman completed 13 of his 29 pass attempts for 181 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Purdue failed to get Rondale Moore involved in the offense, as the sophomore sensation finished with just four touches in the game: One rush for no gain and three catches for just 25 yards.

Coming up, the Gold and Black have a bye week followed by their Big Ten opener, Saturday September 28 hosting Minnesota.