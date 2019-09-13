Tracking rain Friday with a great weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're still sitting in that warm, humid air mass but a cold front will slide through a little later this afternoon, bringing us storms and then changing the game for our weekend forecast.

A broken line of storms will roll through Friday afternoon. Some of the storms could produce some gusty winds and brief downpours but we aren't expecting rain to be more than a quarter inch.

We really should've had more rain so far this month, but we've had hardly anything at all.

Tim Epley caught the moon early this morning and it was a little spooky on this Friday the 13th. Watch for the moon to be full tonight! Partly cloudy and cooler overnight forecast.

The weekend looks absolutely perfect! Sunny with a high of 82 on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday with a high of 85. You've got to get outside and enjoy it! Overnights will be just cool enough for s'mores if you ask me.

Temperatures will stay above average for the next week! No complaints allowed because January is just four months away.