× The streak of 90-degree days comes to an end

Friday’s high temperature was 91 degree. It was our 22nd day of the year to reach a high of 90 or more. A cold front moved across the state Friday night and cooler, drier air will be with us for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s this Saturday and Sunday weekend with sunny skies and lower humidity. If you are driving down to Nashville for this weekend’s Colts game, dress for temperatures in the 90s with the heat index near 100.

A new tropical system is forming near the Bahamas.Tropical Storm Humberto is highly likely to form in the next 24 hours from a tropical wave that could threaten Florida after moving over the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. update. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine” has slowed and is near stationary, but is expected to pick up speed and be near Florida’s east coast on Saturday.

Friday was our 4th, 90-degree day of the year.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

We’ll have sunny skies for big games this weekend.

We will have a cooler Saturday.

Expect a dry, warm Sunday.

It will be a hot, humid weekend in Nashville.

A new tropical system will move through the Bahamas this weekend.

The tropical storm will brush the eastern Florida coast before moving away from the U.S. mainland early next week.