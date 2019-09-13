Singer Eddie Money dies at 70, reports TMZ

Posted 10:41 am, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, September 13, 2019

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 28: Musician Eddie Money performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Singer Eddie Money, best known for his hit “Two Tickets to Paradise” has died at the age of 70, according to TMZ.

Last month, he announced he had stage four esophageal cancer. His family said he died from complications from the cancer and passed away early Friday morning.

