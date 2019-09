× Shooting on east side leaves 1 person in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting Friday evening on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Nimitz Drive, near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Indianapolis police confirmed the victim was in critical condition, but did not immediately release any other details.

