Semi traveling on I-465 hits 75th Street bridge, flees scene

Posted 5:01 am, September 13, 2019, by

Photo from scene on September 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A semi traveling southbound on I-465 hit the underside of the 75th Street bridge and fled the scene.

Indiana State Police says it happened around 3:15 a.m. Concrete fell onto the roadway, and crews had to sweep it up.

The bridge was temporarily closed in both directions while inspectors checked its structural integrity. Around 4:40 a.m. they determined the bridge was fine, and the scene cleared.

Police are now searching for the semi that hit the bridge. They believe it may have heavy damage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.