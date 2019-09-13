Remains of more than 2,000 fetuses found at former South Bend abortion doctor’s home

Posted 9:35 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, September 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Thousands of fetal remains were found at the home of a former South Bend abortion doctor, WSBT reports. 

The remains were discovered while family members were searching through the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who passed away on Sept. 3. His home is in Will County, Illinois.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer (Photo courtesy of WSBT)

WSBT reports Kloper used to practice at the Women's Pavilion in South Bend. His medical license was suspended in 2015 after he was accused of failing to report an abortion on a 13-year-old girl.

When the family located the remains, they called authorities and an investigation was launched. The remains of 2,246 medically preserved fetuses were eventually found.

It doesn't appear any medical procedures were performed at his home, according to WSBT. The investigation is ongoing.

