Purdue fans can help Hurricane Dorian survivors by bringing items to football game

Posted 9:54 am, September 13, 2019, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Fans going to Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend for the Purdue game have a chance to help Hurricane Dorian survivors.

Purdue will host a donation drive during tomorrow night’s game against TCU at 7:30 p.m.

You can drop off donations at five locations: Gate B, Gate T2, Ross-Ade Pavilion entrance, Boilermaker Crossing at Weist Plaza and the north end of the stadium along Joe Tiller Drive.

The most needed items are: baby formula, baby food, bug spray, canned goods, cereal, disinfectant, first aid kits, flashlights, large plastic trash bags, Lysol, non-perishable dry goods, pillows, sheet sets, towels, water, and wet wipes.

All collected items will be transported to Florida via the Purdue football equipment trailer, provided by longtime Boilermaker supporter Mike Bloom, and subsequently sent on to the Bahamas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.