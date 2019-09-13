Police investigate string of car thefts in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department (GPD) are asking the public to help identify suspects in a recent string of car thefts.

In the early morning hours of Friday, September 13, GPD officers responded to several vehicle theft reports in the neighborhood of Liberty Shores on the west side of Greenfield.

Police said there were 15 separate thefts including two vehicles stolen, a red 2005 GMC Sierra pickup and a 2004 Honda Accord, and a handgun stolen from another vehicle.

Police received home security footage of the suspects and one still photo of a suspect. Police believe there are at least three suspects involved in these thefts.

On Saturday, September 7, GPD responded to the Chapman Estates neighborhood on the south side of Greenfield and completed numerous theft reports in the early morning hours.

17 separate thefts from vehicles were reported that also included two stolen vehicles, a white 2018 Ford Taurus and a silver 2019 Ford Escape.

According to police, home security footage was obtained of the suspects. In this case, police believe there are at least four suspects.

Police said if you live in either of these neighborhoods, please check your home security system video and report anything suspicious to the Greenfield Police Department.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the GPD at (317) 325-1280.