Ohio High School Athletic Association warns parents to ‘act their age’ in scathing letter

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association issued a scathing warning to parents and adult fans attending high school athletic events.

OHSAA published the letter on September 10 because they say inappropriate adult behavior at athletic events has reached an epidemic proportion.

According to OHSAA, almost 80% of officials quit after the first two years on the job, citing unruly parents as the reason. As a result, there is a growing shortage of high school officials.

OHSAA is asking parents and fans to follow these six guidelines: