'Lung Force Expo' focuses discussion on vaping risks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vaping among teenagers was a main focus of the American Lung Association’s ‘Lung Force’ Expo Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 380 possible cases of lung illness in the U.S. linked to vaping.

The American Lung Association says it is particularly concerned with teen vaping because E-cigarettes could put their developing bodies and lungs at risk.

Pat McKone, the senior director of the American Lung Association, says she’s been with the organization 40 years and says she’s never been as concerned as she is now.

“I am very concerned. I am a parent, a grandparent, I am concerned about my family I am concerned about our youth, this generation I feel really honestly we may have lost a generation already we’re behind, we’re always behind an industry that has billions of dollars,” McKone said.

McKone says she is urging people to stop using vape products until more research becomes available.

The Indiana Department of Health is investigating 30 cases of lung injury.