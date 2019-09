× Live Nation says get Old National Centre tickets for $25 or less

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Entertainment promoters Live Nation says music fans can get tickets for Old National Centre shows for $25 or less.

The promotion starts Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. and runs through Sunday, September 22 at 10:00 p.m.

Live Nation says the offers are good for each individual show while supplies last.

Concert-goers must visit LiveNation.com or OldNationalCentre.com and use the online passcode SUM2019 for one of the listed shows below:

$25 ALL-IN TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE FOLLOWING SHOWS:

• NOAH KAHAN – SEPTEMBER 24

• ANJELAH JOHNSON – NOVEMBER 3

• DREAM THEATER – FRI. SEPTEMBER 27

• GRYFFIN – NOVEMBER 5

• YUNG GRAVY – OCTOBER 3

• JIM BREUER – NOVEMBER 7

• GRIZ – FRI. OCTOBER 4

• MIDLAND – FRI. NOVEMBER 8

• DARK STAR ORCHESTRA – OCTOBER 10

• X AMBASSADORS – SAT. NOVEMBER 9

• DEEP PURPLE – SAT. OCTOBER 12

• SIMPLE PLAN & STATE CHAMPS – NOV. 10

• XANADU – TWO SHOWS! – OCTOBER 13

• A$AP FERG – NOVEMBER 13

• COIN – FRI. OCTOBER 18

• SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE? – NOV. 14

• MOTIONLESS IN WHITE – OCTOBER 20

• BIG K.R.I.T. – OCTOBER 22

• YOUNG THUG & MGK – OCTOBER 24

• MATT AND KIM – SAT. OCTOBER 26

• ALESSIA CARA – OCTOBER 29

• PAPADOSIO – FRI. NOVEMBER 1

• RYAN BINGHAM – SAT. NOVEMBER 2

• THE NEIGHBOURHOOD – NOVEMBER 14

• FALLING IN REVERSE – FRI. NOVEMBER 15

• WORLD OF DANCE LIVE – FRI. NOV. 15

• HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVEMAKERS – NOV. 19

• ALICE COOPER – NOVEMBER 25

• DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY – DEC. 3

• ENPAREJADOS – FRI. DECEMBER 6

$20 ALL-IN TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE FOLLOWING SHOWS:

• OUTLAW MUSIC FEST W/ WILLIE NELSON, ROBERT PLANT & MORE – FRI. SEPT. 20

• PUP W/ ILLUMINATI HOTTIES– SEPT. 26

• WILL REAGAN & ANDREA MARIE– SEPT. 28

• KID QUILL – OCTOBER 17

• SCOTTY SIRE – FRI. OCTOBER 18

• MASON RAMSEY – OCTOBER 24

• ROY ORBISON & BUDDY HOLLY (A HOLOGRAPHIC CONCERT EVENT) – OCT. 29

• SHLUMP & LSDREAM – SAT, NOVEMBER 9