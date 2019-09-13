Kokomo police say narcotics stolen in armed robbery of CVS pharmacy

Posted 3:25 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:27PM, September 13, 2019

Kokomo CVS robbery (KPD)

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for information about the alleged armed robbery of a CVS store.

KPD said officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at CVS (2340 West Sycamore) on Friday around 3:55 a.m.

Officers spoke to witnesses that the pharmacy was robbed of narcotics by two men around 3:51 a.m.

Kokomo CVS robbery (KPD)

According to police, the first male suspect is described as thin with an average height. He was wearing a black hoodie with an emblem on the left chest area, dark jeans or pants, and dark tennis shoes. Police said his face was covered and he was carrying a firearm

The second suspect is also described as thin with an average height. He was wearing a dark hoodie with stripes down the arms and a large “Adidas” emblem on the back, dark pants, possibly black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes, and white gloves. According to police, his face was also covered and he was also carrying a firearm.

Kokomo CVS robbery (KPD)

Police said a large amount of Schedule II Hydrocodone in 100# count bottles of assorted doses and manufacturers were taken before the suspects left through a drive-through window on the north side of the building.

An unoccupied 2018 4-door, tan Toyota Camry was found located around 600 West 00 North South.

KPD said the car was found to be stolen from Marion County, Indiana on September 11, and evidence from the CVS robbery were found inside.

Citizens in the area of the Western Woods subdivision found empty controlled substance bottles related to this investigation and reported it to police.

Kokomo police are asking residents who have home surveillance systems to look for possible images of the suspects or the vehicle.

Residents who find additional evidence or anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to call the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.