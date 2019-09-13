IFD investigates suspicious house fire on east side of Indianapolis

Posted 10:56 am, September 13, 2019

Andrew J Brown house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) officials are investigating the circumstances of a house fire that was reported twice Friday morning Andrew J Brown Street near 16th Street on the city’s east side.

According to officials, fire crews responded to the single story dwelling about 1:30 a.m. where they discovered a fire in the back part of the home.

During that run, fire officials said that all members that were inside the home were able to exit with no injuries.

Then shortly after 5:00 a.m., fire crews were again called out to the same house where they found a fire in the kitchen area as well as in the attic.

No one was inside the home on the second call-out.

IFD have not listed a cause of either fire which remains under investigation.

