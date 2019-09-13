IACS program finds forever home for local dog with help from Two Chicks and a Hammer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rolls-Royce kicked off their Community Care Week with the team from Two Chicks and a Hammer from HGTV’s Good Bones.

For the second year, Rolls-Royce put on the event by giving employees a chance to take some time from their day to volunteer to help in the community and invited the Two Chicks crew to speak.

The kick off event was held September 9 with the Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rolls-Royce planners, and all of the volunteer opportunities (nearly 1,300 4-hour spots) were filled.

The Two Chicks team said they were inspired by Indy Animal Care Services (IACS) service dedication and participated in their “Freedom For A Day” program.

According to IACS, “Freedom For A Day” gives dogs a chance to acclimate to strangers and a day away from the shelter.

While the Two Chicks team was out with a dog, Rocky, he was adopted into a forever home.

“We were so moved by it we intend to make it a recurring community service event within our company.” said Kelsy Gray, Two Chicks and a Hammer chief brand officer.