Football players give classmate special gift after he was bullied for wearing same clothes

MEMPHIS, TENN. – A freshman in Tennessee said his first few weeks of high school were a nightmare because he was being bullied for wearing the same clothes every day. Two football players noticed and decided to help out, WHBQ reports.

Michael Todd was taken out of third period at his school, MLK Prep, on Monday morning.

He was very shocked when football players Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett handed him a gift.

“I was very happy. Shocked completely,” Todd told WHBQ.

A now viral video shows Graham and Garrett handing Todd bags of clothes.

“He wasn’t smiling or anything and I was like, ‘I think this is going to make you smile.’ I told him we’re in the same third period, and I apologize for laughing at you and I want to give something to you to make it up,” Graham said.

Todd’s classmates made fun of him and mocked him for wearing the same clothes every day.

“I really don’t have clothes at home. My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast,” Todd said.

“When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something,” Graham said.

Graham went through his closet and grabbed a bunch of clothes to give to Todd. He also texted Garrett for help.

“It was a weak moment for me. I almost cried,” Garrett said.

Graham and Garrett say they hope they inspire others to help those in need.