Body found in northern Morgan County

MOORESVILLE, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch in northern Morgan County.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 11000 block of North Mann Road around 3:45 p.m. Friday after someone walking their dog discovered the body.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found along the east side of the road in a wooded area. It was badly decomposed. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to assist in determining the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with additional information can call Morgan County 911 dispatch at 765-342-5544.

Google Map for coordinates 39.589591 by -86.285707.

