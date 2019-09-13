Antisemitic flyers discovered on Indianapolis Jewish community buildings

Posted 2:21 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, September 13, 2019

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Member of the the Jewish community in Indianapolis found antisemitic flyers posted on several buildings Friday morning.

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) said in a statement that “concerning flyers, which were antisemitic in nature” were discovered on several Jewish communal institutions.

JCRC said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) was notified and an investigation has been opened.

All campus facilities are operating as normal and suspicious activity should be reported to police by calling 911, according to JCRC.

IMPD said it has reported the incident to the Aries State Repository as a bias crime, and it is being investigated through the IMPD North District.

JCRC posted this statement on Facebook:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.