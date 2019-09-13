× Antisemitic flyers discovered on Indianapolis Jewish community buildings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Member of the the Jewish community in Indianapolis found antisemitic flyers posted on several buildings Friday morning.

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) said in a statement that “concerning flyers, which were antisemitic in nature” were discovered on several Jewish communal institutions.

JCRC said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) was notified and an investigation has been opened.

All campus facilities are operating as normal and suspicious activity should be reported to police by calling 911, according to JCRC.

IMPD said it has reported the incident to the Aries State Repository as a bias crime, and it is being investigated through the IMPD North District.

JCRC posted this statement on Facebook: