With Nickel Plate railway removal underway in Fishers, what’s next for the planned trail?

Posted 11:26 pm, September 12, 2019, by

FISHERS, Ind. – An iconic piece of central Indiana history is being repurposed. On Thursday, workers put on the finishing touches in the removal of the Nickel Plate railway in Fishers.

Work is slated to resume in the spring, once the trail design is complete. City reps said the plan should be finalized by the end of the year.

“There's potential that this becomes one mega trail system throughout central Indiana connecting eventually in the Monon,” Fishers city spokesperson Ashley Elrod said.

The track has been in place since the late 1800s, but has been seldom used for quite some time. The design will connect the Fishers section to spots in Noblesville, Castleton and Indianapolis.

Phase one of construction will go from 106th Street to 126th. At 116th Street, the plan is for a walking tunnel to be put in under the busy road there. Elsewhere, people utilizing the trail, or driving by it, can expect signalized intersections.

“We are still encouraging people to not walk on the trail as there are loose items on the trail," Elrod said.

Parts of the torn up railway will be used for historic installations along the trail. The remaining parts will go to the company doing the work. The proceeds from any salvaged track sold to the company will go to fund the Nickel Plate Express experience that runs elsewhere in Hamilton County.

“Whether it's an art installation, or as part of seating or something similar to that, we want to make sure we honor the history of the rail line," Elrod said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.