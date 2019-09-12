× USA Diving moving headquarters from Indianapolis to Colorado

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – USA Diving will move its headquarters from Indiana to Colorado in a cost-cutting move as the organization faces legal scrutiny and concerns about its operations.

USA Diving said the move from Indianapolis to Colorado Springs will allow it to reduce costs and provide the additional benefit of putting its headquarters close to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The move will take place in the year’s fourth quarter and reduce overhead.

The organization has been in Indianapolis since 1981. It is the sport’s national governing body.

“We are so grateful to Indianapolis for being a wonderful city in which to be headquartered for the last 38 years,” said Jack Perkins, acting CEO of USA Diving, in a statement. “The Indiana Sports Corporation has actively supported us by putting on first-rate diving events, and we look forward to returning to Indianapolis next summer for our Olympic Trials.”

USA Diving was named in two lawsuits filed in 2018 claiming the organization didn’t do enough to protect swimmers from sexual abuse.

In addition, the USOPC threatened to de-certify the organization unless it made a series of changes. A scathing audit from the USOPC showed numerous problems ranging from financial concerns to conflicts of interest.

USA Diving plans to hold the 2020 Olympic trials at the Natatorium at IUPUI.