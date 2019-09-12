Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man missing out of Fort Wayne

Posted 8:51 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07PM, September 12, 2019

Jack Hevel (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Fort Wayne.

Indiana State Police say 81-year-old Jack Hevel was last seen at about 1 p.m. Thursday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Hevel was last seen wearing a plaid short sleeved button up shirt over a gold t-shirt, brown shorts, and driving a silver 2000 Chevy S10 truck with Indiana license plate TK133LRV.

Police say Hevel has a tattoo on his upper right arm that says “Nancy” and a skull and cross bones on his upper left arm. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hevel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call 911.

