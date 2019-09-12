× Edgerrin James, Reggie Wayne among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne add a heavy Indianapolis Colts flavor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s nominees for the Class of 2020.

The Modern-era list consists of 122 players, and 11 spent time with the Colts. Many remain franchise icons.

That certainly includes James and Wayne.

James, the Colts’ career rushing leader, has reached the Final 15 in the selection process in three of the last four years and advanced to the Final 10 for the first time last year. Wayne, who trails only Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison in most team receiving categories, is in his first year of eligibility.

The other long-time Colts under consideration: tight end Dallas Clark, centers Jeff Saturday and Ray Donaldson, offensive lineman Chris Hinton, safety Bob Sanders and punter Rohn Stark.

Linebacker Cornelius Bennett spent two seasons in Indy while defensive end Simeon Rice was with the Colts for part of the 2007 season and wideout/kick returner Josh Cribbs was with the team in 2014.

Wayne is one of eight first-time nominees and joins safety Troy Polamalu, linebacker Patrick Willis, defensive end Justin Smith, running back Maurice Jones-Drew, defensive end-linebacker John Abraham, linebacker Lance Briggs and Cribbs.

The list of Modern-era players will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November, and to 15 Finalists in January. The 15 Finalists will be presented to the 48-member Selection Committee – I am part of that group – Feb. 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV in South Florida.

The Hall of Fame Board recently passed a one-year resolution to honor the NFL’s Centennial Celebration through a 20-member Centennial Class. That group will include the five Modern-era players, 10 seniors (a player who has been retired more than 25 seasons) and three contributors (someone other than a player or coach) and two coaches.

The 15 Modern-era candidates will be determined in a separate vote from the senior/contributor/coach groups.

The list:

Quarterbacks: Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Garcia, Jeff Hostetler, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb.

Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Garcia, Jeff Hostetler, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb. Running backs: Edgerrin James, Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Daryl Johnston, Thomas Jones, Maurice Jones-Drew, Eric Metcalf, Lorenzo Neal, Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker, Chris Warren, Ricky Watters.

Edgerrin James, Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Daryl Johnston, Thomas Jones, Maurice Jones-Drew, Eric Metcalf, Lorenzo Neal, Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker, Chris Warren, Ricky Watters. Wide receivers: Reggie Wayne, Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward.

Reggie Wayne, Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward. Tight ends: Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Keith Jackson, Brent Jones, Jeremy Shockey, Wesley Walls.

Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Keith Jackson, Brent Jones, Jeremy Shockey, Wesley Walls. Offensive linemen : Jeff Saturday, Ray Donaldson, Chris Hinton, Willie Anderson, Matt Birk, Tony Boselli, Lomas Brown, Alan Faneca, Kevin Gogan, Jordan Gross, Kent Hull, Steve Hutchison, Lincoln Kennedy, Olin Kreutz, Chris Samuels, Brian Waters, Richmond Webb, Erik Williams, Steve Wisnieski.

: Jeff Saturday, Ray Donaldson, Chris Hinton, Willie Anderson, Matt Birk, Tony Boselli, Lomas Brown, Alan Faneca, Kevin Gogan, Jordan Gross, Kent Hull, Steve Hutchison, Lincoln Kennedy, Olin Kreutz, Chris Samuels, Brian Waters, Richmond Webb, Erik Williams, Steve Wisnieski. Defensive linemen: John Abraham, La’Roi Glover, Casey Hampton, Chester McGlockton, Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice, Richard Seymour, Justin Smith, Neil Smith, Greg Townsend, Bryant Young.

John Abraham, La’Roi Glover, Casey Hampton, Chester McGlockton, Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice, Richard Seymour, Justin Smith, Neil Smith, Greg Townsend, Bryant Young. Linebackers: Cornelius Bennett, Carl Banks, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, James Farrior, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Jessie Tuggle, Patrick Willis.

Cornelius Bennett, Carl Banks, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, James Farrior, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Jessie Tuggle, Patrick Willis. Defensive backs: Bob Sanders, Eric Allen, Steve Atwater, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, Nick Collins, Merton Hanks, Rodney Harrison, Albert Lewis, John Lynch, Terry McDaniel, Tim McDonald, Troy Polamalu, Troy Vincent, Darren Woodson.

Bob Sanders, Eric Allen, Steve Atwater, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, Nick Collins, Merton Hanks, Rodney Harrison, Albert Lewis, John Lynch, Terry McDaniel, Tim McDonald, Troy Polamalu, Troy Vincent, Darren Woodson. Punters/kickers: Rohn Stark, David Akers, Gary Anderson, Jason Elam, Jeff Feagles, Jason Hanson, Sean Landeta, Ryan Longwell, Nick Lowery, Reggie Roby, Matt Turk.

Rohn Stark, David Akers, Gary Anderson, Jason Elam, Jeff Feagles, Jason Hanson, Sean Landeta, Ryan Longwell, Nick Lowery, Reggie Roby, Matt Turk. Special teams: Johnny Bailey, Josh Cribbs, Mel Gray, Brian Mitchell, Steve Tasker.

