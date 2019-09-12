Police make arrest in 18-year-old man’s murder on near north side

Posted 3:12 pm, September 12, 2019, by

Ron-Ricco Duncan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police made an arrest Wednesday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

Ron-Ricco Duncan faces preliminary charges for murder and armed robbery.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of N. Ruckle St. shortly after 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Officers were initially called to the scene on the near north side to check the welfare of a person. When police arrived, they found a man dead inside an abandoned home.

The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Gerald Beamon Jr. The coroner ruled his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the case was ruled a homicide.

On Sept. 11, police took Duncan into custody. The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will determine what formal charges to file.

An initial court date for Duncan wasn’t immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.