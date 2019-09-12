Over $2 million worth of cocaine seized by IMPD during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police seized over $2 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The bust happened on September 8 around 9:15 p.m. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a semi-tractor trailer on I-465 at the Kentucky Avenue exit.

IMPD says the truck, bearing Ontario plates, had committed a traffic violation.

Officers interviewed the driver and passenger and discovered information they provided was inconsistent with the truck driver’s log book entries.

IMPD search the truck, and they recovered 88 kilos of cocaine valued at $2.1 million dollars.

Officers arrested 57-year-old Gurindes Sing and 55-year-old Jagdev Sanda.