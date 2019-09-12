× One more day of 90-degree heat for central Indiana

Thursday’s high temperature was 91 degrees. It was our 21st day of the year to reach a high of 90 or more and our late season heatwave will last for one more day before we get a break. Highs will be in the low 90s on Friday as a cold front approaches the state. We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms ahead of the front Friday afternoon and evening.

After the front passes this weekend, we’ll have cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Highs will be in the 80s this weekend with sunny skies. If you are diving down to Nashville for this weekend’s Colts game, dress for temperatures in the 90s with the heat index near 100.

We had near record heat on Thursday.

We have had 21 days, of 90-degree heat this year.

Highs will be in the 90s Friday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

Expect a dry weekend.

Expect a hot weekend in Nashville.