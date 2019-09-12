INDOT announces Marion County weekend ramp closures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced ramps closures in connection with five construction projects around Marion County for the weekend beginning Thursday, September 12.

INDOT is asking drivers to please use caution in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Construction schedules could change due to weather.

Ramp Closures (subject to change due to weather)

• Pendleton Pike to I-465 SB

o Now through the end of I-465 Full Closure

• I-70 WB to I-465 NB

o Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.

• U.S. 31 SB to I-465 EB

o Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

• I-65 NB to Lafayette Rd

o Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

• Lafayette Road to I-65 NB

o Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Stay Informed

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

