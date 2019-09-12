Heat and rain timeline

Today should be the third day in a row of 90+ high!  We’ll already be in the 80s by lunchtime.  A boundary to our north is holding us in the warm, humid air mass but as it bends our direction, we could see isolated storms develop in the afternoon hours, when we’re at our hottest. The average high this time of year is actually in the upper 70s but we’re expected to hit 90 again today. Here’s a look at this surface map.  You can certainly see where the storms are expected to stay during the day with the severe threat draped through Iowa where low pressure will slide through. Here is what radar should look like a little later in the day as we pop a couple of storms.  We aren’t expecting anything severe in Central Indiana but if you are outdoors today you’ll want to watch radar. Friday will also feature heat, humidity and scattered storms. The weekend looks fantastic!  Pleasant 80s and mainly dry.

