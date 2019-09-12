Woman dies after crash involving flatbed tow truck on Indy’s east side

Posted 7:12 am, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20AM, September 12, 2019

Photo of crash scene on September 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman is dead after a crash involving a flatbed tow truck on the east side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of 30th Street and Ritter Avenue. The woman driver had to be cut out of the car, and medics transported her to Eskenazi Hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

The intersection will be partially blocked for at least the next hour.

We will update this story when we have more information.

