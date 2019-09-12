Critical Incident Stress Management – helping victims at traumatic events

Posted 7:52 am, September 12, 2019, by and

Recent mass shootings have brought to light once again, the trauma experienced not only by victim, but first responders and even witnesses. Sadly these events aren’t new. Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, who played a leading role in developing techniques to help people in psychological shock, says he started seeing a need for a special kind of help back in the 1970’s.

“Back in the late 1970’s I saw emergency personnel who went through horrible events and some left their jobs and some suffered in silence,” says Dr Mitchell, a psychologist.   “That’s when I decided we had to do something.”

Dr. Mitchell helped start a program called Critical Incident Stress Management or CISM. It’s a program which teaches just about anyone, some very basic strategies, when dealing with a person or group, who’s been through a stressful event.

“It’s not therapy,” says Dr Mitchell. “It’s a group support process or an individual support process. So we’re going to provide something that can help  them stay on a job, get back to work.  We’re not going to rush that, we’re going to help them take those steps.”

Much of CISM is listening, allowing the victim time to talk and process the event.

“Listening is one of the most important things that we can do. They need to tell their story, they need to tell the worst part of that story. Why? Because the research shows when people talk about a traumatic experience they mentally  and psychologically process it and when they process it, then the tension goes down.”

The training sessions for CISM are held throughout the year. They may take a day or two. They are fairly straight forward. Volunteers learn group and one on one strategies.  But CISM is not for everyone.  There are about

“You really want to think about, am I  good in a crises situation?” says Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health counselor and instructor with CISM. “Am I interested in helping people? Am I a good listener? Do I take care of myself? Do I want to learn a particular technique?”

There are an estimated 35 to 40 CISM teams in Indiana.

To learn more about CISM click on the link below.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critical_incident_stress_management

http://www.indianadistrict5.com/uploads/pages_media/Kimble%20Richardson%20Bio.pdf

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.