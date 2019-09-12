× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 28 ‘Colts at Titans Preview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — So, so close…

The Colts lost a heart breaker Sunday in Los Angeles in which several unforced errors cost Indianapolis the game.

This week, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins recap last week’s loss to the Chargers and preview the Colts’ upcoming matching with Tennessee, who are coming off an impressive win against the much-hyped Browns.

The Blue Zone crew also breaks down where things stand in the AFC South, which went 1-3 as a division in week one and has already lost a starting quarterback.

