Chatham Tap to open 3rd location on Butler campus where Scotty’s used to be

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chatham Tap will soon open a third location on the Butler University campus.

The school says the restaurant and pub will fill the space left vacant by Scotty’s Brewhouse at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Lake Road.

Chatham Tap opened its first pub 12 years ago on Mass Ave. Three years after that, a second location launched in downtown Fishers.

David Pentzien, one of three Chatham Tap owners, says the restaurant is designed to feel like a friendly neighborhood pub. Rooted in English culture, it caters especially to soccer fans looking for a place to watch their favorite games.

Chatham Tap isn’t only for soccer fans. Customers come for their craft and import beers, along with a menu focused on a wide range of sandwiches and starters. Offerings also include soup, salad, award-winning wings, pizza, burgers, and the house specialty—fish and chips.

As is tradition for Chatham Tap, the location will also open early (and serve breakfast) for key weekend soccer matches and stay open late for Butler cultural or athletics events.

“We are excited to welcome Chatham Tap to our campus,” said Bruce Arick, the Vice President of Finance & Administration at Butler. “Both for the Butler community and our neighbors, I believe this space will be a great environment for people to create valuable connections and build relationships—all while enjoying meals from a quality menu. We’re also thrilled to be supporting the Indianapolis community by embracing local ownership.”

Pentzien expects to be open for business by the end of October. They anticipate employing approximately 50 people at the restaurant, with at least two of the general managers having an ownership interest at the location.

“We think this can be a great nexus between the neighborhood and the university,” Pentzien says. “We’re going to come in with a game plan, but we’re going to evolve quickly to meet the needs of the people who come to call Chatham Tap at Butler their place to gather.”